UN, partners seek over $850 million to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The UN refugee agency UNHCR and its other humanitarian partners have called on the international community to redouble efforts to protect and assist Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population and their host communities in Bangladesh.

The funding appeal presented to donors in Geneva on Wednesday sought $852.4 million to reach some 1.35 million people, including Rohingya refugees and host communities.

Bangladesh is generously hosting nearly a million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled Myanmar seven years ago, the UN refugee agency said.