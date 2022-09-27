14 more family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah move to Canada

Fourteen more family members of prominent Rohingya leader Mohammad Mohib Ullah, who was assassinated by a group of gunmen last year, have left Bangladesh for Canada on Monday evening.

The group includes Mohib Ullah’s mother Umme Fajal, 60, and his two brothers, Habib Ullah and Ahmad Ullah, and their families.

Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent of police of the 8th Armed Police Battalion, which is responsible for the safety and security of the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supervised the transport of Mohib Ullah’s mother, his brother and their families from the camps to Dhaka on Sunday.

From there, they set off for Canada late on Monday evening, said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman.