Bangladesh opens trial in murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah

A Cox's Bazar court has indicted 29 people for the murder of prominent Mohammad Mohib Ullah, a civilian leader of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya community, at a refugee camp in Ukhiya in 2021.

District and Sessions Judge Md Ismail Court framed the charges against the suspects on Sunday, paving the way for a trial in the case.

Citing the case statement, Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam said Mohib Ullah was gunned down by a group of assailants on Sept 29, 2021 near a tea stall in the D Block of Lombashia-1 East Rohingya Camp while he was chatting with fellow Rohingya.