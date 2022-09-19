Quader warns Awami League activists against attacking BNP demonstrators

The central leadership of the Awami League did not order the recent attacks on the BNP, Obaidul Quader has said, threatening party members with action for acting without permission.

Speaking at an event in Dhaka on Monday, the ruling party general secretary said the BNP alleged attacks in Cumilla and Dhaka but their factions fought each other in Barishal and Chattogram.

Blaming the BNP for the clashes, he warned the leaders and activists of the Awami League: “If someone gets involved in these clashes without the leader’s [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s] orders, we will take punitive measures against them. No one will be let off the hook.”

“The Awami League won’t tolerate if someone damages the party and the government’s image with sporadic incidents.”