12th general election will be written in gold in Bangladesh’s history, says PM Hasina

“I have seen elections held in name only after the 1975 polls. The political parties were formed by those who were in power by rigging and stealing votes, providing false names in the voter list, and violating the Constitution and military law. These parties do not represent the people of this soil.”

Hasina said the Awami League was formed to speak for people’s rights and it has been working for them since its inception, despite efforts from Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman to demolish the party. She also accusing Khaleda Zia of following in Zia’s footsteps by killing thousands of ruling party loyalists.

“Not only Awami League supporters, but people from all walks of life are affected by the BNP today. A person who has humanity cannot burn people to death like this. The BNP thought they would gain power in the 2008 polls, but they secured only 30 seats that year. The election outcome taught the BNP that the people of Bangladesh do not like terrorism, militancy, corruption and murder and they boycotted the party for these reasons. That’s why the BNP did not want to take part in the election.”