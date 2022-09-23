Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social, cultural issues

The line-up included CEOs of the four largest US banks: JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon, Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan and Citi's Fraser. They were joined by the CEOs of the country's largest regional lenders, US Bancorp, PNC Financial and Truist.

ZELLE CRITICISM

For their part, Democrats continued their critical stance towards big banks, arguing they are enjoying large profits while mistreating consumers and workers. None of the CEOs in attendance affirmatively agreed with Chairman Sherrod Brown's request that they remain neutral in any employee unionization efforts.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted banks for what she said were unacceptable levels of fraud on Zelle, the digital payments tool owned by several of the largest banks. She criticised firms for not providing complete data on the level of Zelle fraud seen at each bank, with several CEOs promising to provide the information by the end of the day. Warren sent a letter seeking such information in July.

"You tell people that it is safe, but when someone is defrauded, you claim that's the customer's problem," she said.

Brown said told reporters after the hearing Democrats "will stay on them" until full fraud figures are provided.

PNC CEO William Demchek said banks are committed to solving any problems with Zelle, but urged policymakers to scrutinize other peer-to-peer payment programs, which he said had far higher levels of fraud.

"We'll fix Zelle," he said.

The CEOs said their banks cover any unauthorized transactions, but would not commit to repaying all fraud claims from customers.

CEOs were in Washington for a second day of oversight hearings. On Wednesday, executives were pressed by lawmakers to take a tougher stance on doing business with China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty and China's human rights record.