BNP leader Mirza Abbas secures bail in 6 cases, denied in 3 others

BNP leader Mirza Abbas has been granted bail in six of the nine cases filed against him at Paltan and Ramna Model police stations.
The court rejected his bail petitions in the three other cases on Monday.
Zahir Uddin Swapan, convenor of the party’s media cell, also received bail in two separate cases.
Judge Mohammad Sultan Shohag Uddin of Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, granted Abbas bail in four of the five cases filed against him at Paltan Police Station and two of the four cases at Ramna Police Station.
Police arrested Abbas, a member of the BNP’s Standing Committee, at Shaheed Bagh in the capital on Oct 31 last year after violence during the party’s rally before election.
He was taken to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka from jail and shown arrested in four cases at Ramna Model Police Station on Feb 1.
Mohiuddin Chowdhury, the lawyer for Abbas petitioned to show him arrested and start hearing in the cases to fast-track the process of seeking bail for him on Jan 24.