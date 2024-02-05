    বাংলা

    BNP leader Mirza Abbas secures bail in 6 cases, denied in 3 others

    He remains in jail as a Dhaka court rejects his bail applications in three other cases

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2024, 12:22 PM

    BNP leader Mirza Abbas has been granted bail in six of the nine cases filed against him at Paltan and Ramna Model police stations.

    The court rejected his bail petitions in the three other cases on Monday.

    Zahir Uddin Swapan, convenor of the party’s media cell, also received bail in two separate cases.

    Judge Mohammad Sultan Shohag Uddin of Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, granted Abbas bail in four of the five cases filed against him at Paltan Police Station and two of the four cases at Ramna Police Station.

    Police arrested Abbas, a member of the BNP’s Standing Committee, at Shaheed Bagh in the capital on Oct 31 last year after violence during the party’s rally before election.

    He was taken to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka from jail and shown arrested in four cases at Ramna Model Police Station on Feb 1.

    Mohiuddin Chowdhury, the lawyer for Abbas petitioned to show him arrested and start hearing in the cases to fast-track the process of seeking bail for him on Jan 24.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Court grants Amir Khosru bail in one case, rejects it in another
    The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court set his bail in another case at Tk 10,000 after a hearing on Wednesday
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in another case, but still not freed from jail
    Fakhrul bailed in another case, but not free yet
    BNP leader Amir Khosru also received bail in two cases over murder and sabotage at Paltan Police Station
    HC rejects BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition
    HC rejects Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition
    It means that the veteran politician will remain behind bars in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence
    Court to decide on bail plea of BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul in 9 cases on Wednesday
    Decision on Mirza Fakhrul’s bail in 9 cases on Wed
    The BNP secretary general has been in jail since Oct 29 over violence surrounding an antigovernment rally in Dhaka

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps