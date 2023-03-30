    বাংলা

    Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not lead opposition, but will work with his party

    Bolsonaro says he plans to travel across Brazil in an effort to help his party in local elections next year

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 04:54 AM

    Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will not lead the opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but will collaborate with his political party, the conservative Liberal Party. 

    Bolsonaro spoke to a CNN Brasil journalist at an airport in Florida before boarding a flight to Brazil, where he is returning to for the first time since losing reelection in October. 

    "I will not lead any opposition. I will help my party as a person with experience," he said. 

    Bolsonaro added he plans to travel across Brazil in an effort to help his party in local elections next year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during "Power of The People" event hosted by Turning Point USA at Trump National Doral Miami Resort in Doral, Florida, US, February 3, 2023.
    Bolsonaro denies 'illegal acts' over Saudi jewels
    O Estado de S Paulo newspaper reported that a member of Bolsonaro's government had illegally tried to bring to Brazil a $3.2 million jewelry set
    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during "Power of The People" event hosted by Turning Point USA at Trump National Doral Miami Resort in Doral, Florida, US, February 3, 2023.
    Bolsonaro mulls return to Brazil
    Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the new president on Jan 1
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, US, Mar 4, 2023.
    Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple at CPAC forum
    The three-day conference illustrated the iron grip he holds over the right-wing, grassroots base of his party
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with army major, Mauro Cid after a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jun 18, 2019.
    Ex-Brazil president Bolsonaro applies for US tourist visa
    Bolsonaro's lawyer said the politician would like to take some time off, clear his head, and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley