BNP announces 10-day programme to mark Independence Day

The BNP is organising a 10-day programme to commemorate Independence Day.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the plan at a media briefing at the BNP central offices in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Thursday.

On the morning of Mar 26, the national flag will be hoisted alongside the party flag in Naya Paltan, before BNP leaders and activists head to the National Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of Bangladesh's independence struggle.

They will then return to Dhaka and pay homage to the party's founder, Ziaur Rahman, at his grave.