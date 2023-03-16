BNP announces 10-day programme to mark Independence Day

The BNP is organising a 10-day programme to commemorate Independence Day.
The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the plan at a media briefing at the BNP central offices in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Thursday.
On the morning of Mar 26, the national flag will be hoisted alongside the party flag in Naya Paltan, before BNP leaders and activists head to the National Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of Bangladesh's independence struggle.
They will then return to Dhaka and pay homage to the party's founder, Ziaur Rahman, at his grave.
The party also plans to hold a discussion to mark Independence Day on Mar 25 at either the Mahanagar Natya Mancha or outside its Naya Paltan headquarters, subject to police approval.
Then on Mar 27, a mass rally of freedom fighters is scheduled to be held outside the BNP's Naya Paltan office under the initiative of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal.
All units of the BNP across the country will organise programmes to mark Independence Day, alongside the party's affiliates.
March 26 takes on added significance in a country that is bereft of democracy, according to Mirza Fakhrul.
"So, we will make a renewed vow to observe this solemn day with due dignity. We will hold a programme spanning 10 days."
The BNP leader also demanded the release of all political prisoners, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, before Mar 26 and the withdrawal of 'false cases' against party loyalists.