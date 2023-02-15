    বাংলা

    President-elect, PM meet President Hamid at Bangabhaban

    Md Sahabuddin -- a former District and Sessions Judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner – was announced president by the Election Commission on Monday

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 07:48 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 07:48 PM

    The President-elect of Bangladesh, Md Sahabuddin, has paid a courtesy call on outgoing President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban. 

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana accompanied the newly-elected 22nd President of Bangladesh at the presidential estate in Dhaka on Tuesday evening. 

    President Hamid and First Lady Rashida Khanam welcomed their successor Sahabuddin and his wife, Rebeka Sutana, with a bouquet upon arrival. 

    Following Bangabhaban traditions, President Hamid and Hasina exchanged bouquets and inquired about each other’s health conditions. 

    The prime minister also informed the president about state-level matters during a meeting after. 

    Md Sahabuddin -- a former District and Sessions Judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner – was the lone candidate nominated by the ruling Awami League to become the head of state on Feb 12. 

    The Election Commission the next day made Sahabuddin’s ascension official. 

    Incumbent President Abdul Hamid’s term will expire on Apr 23 this year.

