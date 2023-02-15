President-elect, PM meet President Hamid at Bangabhaban

The President-elect of Bangladesh, Md Sahabuddin, has paid a courtesy call on outgoing President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana accompanied the newly-elected 22nd President of Bangladesh at the presidential estate in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

President Hamid and First Lady Rashida Khanam welcomed their successor Sahabuddin and his wife, Rebeka Sutana, with a bouquet upon arrival.

Following Bangabhaban traditions, President Hamid and Hasina exchanged bouquets and inquired about each other’s health conditions.