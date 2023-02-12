‘Everything happens by the will of Allah’, says Shahabuddin Chuppu, Bangladesh's president in waiting

Quader had proposed Shahabuddin for the position of head of state and his nomination was seconded by Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, according to Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

Following the submission of the application, Quader spoke to the media and said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the party’s president and the head of government, nominated Shahabuddin.

Despite repeated requests for comment from the presidential nominee, Shahabuddin only said: “Everything is by the will of Allah.”

As the Awami League has an absolute majority in parliament, Shahabuddin is poised to become the 22nd president of Bangladesh, succeeding Md Abdul Hamid, the head of state since April 2013.

Nomination papers can be submitted until 4 pm on Sunday. The applications will be scrutinised on Feb 13 and applicants can withdraw until 4 pm on Feb 14.