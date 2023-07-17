Awami League’s Arafat wins Dhaka-17 by-election, turnout only 11.5%

The Awami League’s Mohammad A Ali Arafat has been declared the winner of the Dhaka-17 by-polls.

Arafat, well known to viewers of TV talk shows, is a member of the Awami League’s executive committee and a chairman of the Suchinta Foundation.

The researcher, who completed his higher education in the US, is the chief adviser to the Board of Trustees at the Canadian University of Bangladesh.

Running with the party’s boat symbol, he received 28,816 votes at 124 centres. Independent candidate Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom received 5,609 votes, the Jatiya Party's Sikdar Anisur Rahman got 1,328 votes.

Dhaka Regional Election Officer Munir Hossain Khan announced the results from the 'result collection and presentation room' set up at Banani’s Vidya Niketan School and College at 9pm.