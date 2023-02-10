National election likely in December, says AL's Quader

The 12th parliamentary election is likely to be held in December as suggested by the Election Commission, according to Awami League leader Obaidul Quader.

He called on ruling party leaders and activists to prepare for the election and to stay alert to the threat of 'rumours' surrounding the polls at a meeting of Awami League affiliates on Friday.

“We’re about to complete a five-year term and hopefully, as the Election Commission suggests, Bangladesh will hold the national election in December,” he said.