Supreme Court grants BNP leader Amanullah Aman bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has granted bail to Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Amanullah Aman, who was sentenced to 13 years jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over amassing illegal wealth and concealing information about his assets.

He will, however, require the court’s approval for travelling abroad.

The Appellate bench of five led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the order on Wednesday.

Advocate Mahbubuddin Khokon represented Aman while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan was the legal counsel for the ACC.