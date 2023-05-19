    বাংলা

    At least 15 injured as BNP activists clash with police in Khulna

    Police claim to have fired rubber bullets and tear gas after the BNP activists allegedly started to throw brick-bats at them

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 May 2023, 03:11 PM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 03:11 PM

    At least 15 people have reportedly been injured in clashes between police and BNP activists in Khulna. 

    Police claim to have fired rubber bullets and tear gas after the BNP activists allegedly started to throw brick-bats at them during a programme at the premises of Khulna Press Club on Friday. 

    Police also detained 10 party activists during the clashes. 

    Shafiqul Alam, member secretary of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said they organised a rally at the press club to demand resignation of the government and protest cases against and arrests of party leaders and activists. 

    “Police obstructed the rally and then baton-charged our activists. They also fired bullets and tear gas.” 

    At least 15 members of the party, including Mujibur Rahman from Digholia, and Jahidur Rahman, a leader of its youth affiliate Juba Dal, were injured, he said, adding that some of the injured were hospitalised with bullet injuries. 

    Tajul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said the BNP activists occupied the street outside the press club without permission. 

    After blocking traffic, they started throwing brick-bats at police, he said. To disperse the demonstrators, police then fired rubber bullets and tear gas, Tajul said. 

    Several policemen were injured in the clashes, according to him.

