At least 15 injured as BNP activists clash with police in Khulna

At least 15 people have reportedly been injured in clashes between police and BNP activists in Khulna.

Police claim to have fired rubber bullets and tear gas after the BNP activists allegedly started to throw brick-bats at them during a programme at the premises of Khulna Press Club on Friday.

Police also detained 10 party activists during the clashes.

Shafiqul Alam, member secretary of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said they organised a rally at the press club to demand resignation of the government and protest cases against and arrests of party leaders and activists.

“Police obstructed the rally and then baton-charged our activists. They also fired bullets and tear gas.”