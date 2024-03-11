Journalists pay tribute to Ihsanul Karim, former press secretary to Prime Minister Hasina

Media workers and people from many other professions have paid homage to veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim, long-time press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness.
The media workers paid their respects after the mortal remains of the journalist were brought to the Jatiya Press Club on Monday.
Ihsanul breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Sunday. He was 73.
He was admitted to BSMMU with various health complications, including heart disease, breathing issues and diabetes.
The family of the journalist said he will be buried at Banani Graveyard following his Namaz-e-Janaza after Zuhr prayers.
The first funeral prayer for the journalist was held at Elenbari Jame Mosque in Dhaka, the second one at the press club and the third one in front of the Banani Graveyard.
The freedom fighter was also given a guard of honour after his funeral prayers at the press club.
Maj Gen Kabir Ahmed paid tribute to Ihsanul on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after his Namaz-e-Janaza at the press club. Afterwards, tributes were paid from the PM’s office, press wing, Awami League, Dhaka South City Corporation, National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and the Dhaka Union of Journalists.
The family members of Ihsanul, including his wife Shireen Karim, were present for the event.
Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutt spoke about Ihsanul, a permanent member of the press club, before those gathered paid their respects.
Ihsanul, a distinguished journalist with a career spanning over 40 years, was born on Jan 5, 1951, in Kushtia.
He graduated from Dhaka University and did his post-graduation at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).
Ihsanul joined the Liberation War in 1971 and fought in the western frontier as a member of the Bangladesh Liberation Force (BLF).
He started his career as a staff correspondent of the government-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS, in 1972. He worked as the bureau chief of BSS in New Delhi for five years from 1997.
He also worked as the Bangladesh correspondent of several international media outlets, including the BBC, and the Press Trust of India. Nicknamed Helal, he was known to his colleagues as “Helal Bhai”.
Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary, and managing director and chief editor of BSS.
He is survived by his wife Shireen Karim, a son and a daughter.