Journalists pay tribute to Ihsanul Karim, former press secretary to Prime Minister Hasina

Media workers and people from many other professions have paid homage to veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim, long-time press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness.

The media workers paid their respects after the mortal remains of the journalist were brought to the Jatiya Press Club on Monday.

Ihsanul breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Sunday. He was 73.

He was admitted to BSMMU with various health complications, including heart disease, breathing issues and diabetes.