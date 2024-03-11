    বাংলা

    Journalists pay tribute to Ihsanul Karim, former press secretary to Prime Minister Hasina

    The veteran journalist died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 08:16 AM

    Media workers and people from many other professions have paid homage to veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim, long-time press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness.

    The media workers paid their respects after the mortal remains of the journalist were brought to the Jatiya Press Club on Monday.

    Ihsanul breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Sunday. He was 73.

    He was admitted to BSMMU with various health complications, including heart disease, breathing issues and diabetes.

    The family of the journalist said he will be buried at Banani Graveyard following his Namaz-e-Janaza after Zuhr prayers.

    The first funeral prayer for the journalist was held at Elenbari Jame Mosque in Dhaka, the second one at the press club and the third one in front of the Banani Graveyard.

    The freedom fighter was also given a guard of honour after his funeral prayers at the press club.

    Maj Gen Kabir Ahmed paid tribute to Ihsanul on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after his Namaz-e-Janaza at the press club. Afterwards, tributes were paid from the PM’s office, press wing, Awami League, Dhaka South City Corporation, National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and the Dhaka Union of Journalists.

    The family members of Ihsanul, including his wife Shireen Karim, were present for the event.

    Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutt spoke about Ihsanul, a permanent member of the press club, before those gathered paid their respects.

    Ihsanul, a distinguished journalist with a career spanning over 40 years, was born on Jan 5, 1951, in Kushtia.

    He graduated from Dhaka University and did his post-graduation at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

    Ihsanul joined the Liberation War in 1971 and fought in the western frontier as a member of the Bangladesh Liberation Force (BLF).

    He started his career as a staff correspondent of the government-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS, in 1972. He worked as the bureau chief of BSS in New Delhi for five years from 1997.

    He also worked as the Bangladesh correspondent of several international media outlets, including the BBC, and the Press Trust of India. Nicknamed Helal, he was known to his colleagues as “Helal Bhai”.

    Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary, and managing director and chief editor of BSS.

    He is survived by his wife Shireen Karim, a son and a daughter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ihsanul Karim, Press Secretary to Prime Minister Hasina, is dead at 73
    PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim dies
    A renowned journalist for more than four decades, Ihsanul worked as the MD and chief editor of BSS
    Women prove excellence as government provides opportunities, says PM Hasina
    Women prove excellence as govt provides opportunities: Hasina
    “I don’t want to say much against men as I don’t dare to lose my votes,” the prime minister jokes
    Modi sends condolences to Hasina over Bailey Road fire tragedy
    Modi sends condolences to Hasina over fire tragedy
    The Indian prime minister also wishes the injured a speedy recovery
    Bangladesh should maintain balanced foreign policy, says Russian envoy after Hasina-Zelensky meeting
    Bangladesh should maintain balanced policy: Russian envoy
    Western countries are putting pressure on others to support the Ukrainian president, says Aleksandr Mantytsky

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman