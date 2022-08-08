Dhaka mayors to get ministerial status

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and his Dhaka South counterpart Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh are set to be elevated to the rank and status of ministers.
Meanwhile, Narayanganj Mayor Dr Salina Hayat Ivy and Chattogram Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will hold the status of state ministers, according to a notification issued by the the Prime Minister’s Office.
The notification, which was sent to the Cabinet Division, said the elevation of the mayors’ statuses has been approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Atiqul took the DNCC mayor's office in February 2019 following the death of Annisul Huq, the first mayor of the city corporation after the bifurcation. Atiqul was re-elected Feb 1, 2020. Former Dhaka lawmaker Taposh has been serving as the mayor of Dhaka South since 2020.