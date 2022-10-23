Bangladesh PM Hasina congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election as president of China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended “the heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations” to Xi Jinping for being re-elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, or CPC, as well as the president of the country for the third consecutive time.

“Your re-election is undoubtedly a fitting recognition of the trust and confidence reposed on you for your able leadership, achievements, and vision by the people of China and the CPC. I also convey my sincere congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th Congress of the CPC,” she wrote in a letter sent to Xi.

Lauding Xi's works in his previous two terms, Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League in Bangladesh, wrote that Bangladesh observed with great admiration the realisation of the First Centenary goal of the CPC- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020- as set when President Xi first took over the position of the CPC's General Secretary in 2012.