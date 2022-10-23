    বাংলা

    Bangladesh PM Hasina congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election as president of China

    Xi Jinping was confirmed as leader of China for a third term at the 20th Congress of his party on Saturday

    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 01:51 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended “the heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations” to Xi Jinping for being re-elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, or CPC, as well as the president of the country for the third consecutive time.

    “Your re-election is undoubtedly a fitting recognition of the trust and confidence reposed on you for your able leadership, achievements, and vision by the people of China and the CPC. I also convey my sincere congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th Congress of the CPC,” she wrote in a letter sent to Xi.

    Lauding Xi's works in his previous two terms, Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League in Bangladesh, wrote that Bangladesh observed with great admiration the realisation of the First Centenary goal of the CPC- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020- as set when President Xi first took over the position of the CPC's General Secretary in 2012.

    “We commend your resolve and guidance in taking China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects through innovation, economic policies, people-centred development philosophy, and multi-sectoral [sic] reforms,” reads the letter.

    “We welcome your endeavours to build a community of shared futures and appreciate your continued support of the socioeconomic development aspirations of developing countries. I believe you will contribute further to maintaining peace and stability across the globe in this challenging time.”

    Highlighting Xi's visit to Bangladesh in Oct 2016. the prime minister wrote that the visit was marked by the transformation of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries into a “strategic partnership of cooperation.”

    By wishing Xi continued success, good health, progress and prosperity in the coming days. Hasina wrote that she was “looking forward to working in close cooperation with the Chinese president to enhance the bilateral engagements further, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples, and promote peace and stability in the region and the world”.

