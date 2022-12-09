Road to BNP office in Naya Paltan closed again

Police have once again closed the road passing through the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan less than a day after reopening it to traffic.

Traffic has been restricted since 7 am on Friday in an effort to ensure 'public safety and security', according to police officials.

Barbed-wire barricades have been put up at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections to bar entry to the road. Only people with valid reasons to access the road are being let through after a check of their ID cards.