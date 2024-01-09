    বাংলা

    HC suspends results of Dhaka-4 race, orders probe into irregularities

    Awami League candidate Sanjida Khanam brought claims of irregularities at 18 polling centres to the court after her loss

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM

    The High Court has suspended the results of the Dhaka-4 parliamentary race.

    The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah made the decision based on a petition by Awami League candidate Sanjida Khanam on Tuesday.

    The initial results for the election show that independent candidate Awlad Hossain beat Khanam by 2,198 votes.

    Senior lawyer Motahar Hossain Saju and lawyer Shah Manzurul Haque represented the petitioners at the hearing.

    “The court heard the petition alleging irregularities at 18 polling centres and ordered an investigation within 10 days. The name of independent candidate Awlad Hossain will not be in the gazette until the investigation is complete.”

    Former MP and Supreme Court Advocate Khanam petitioned the court to scrap the results over allegations of voting irregularities at 18 centres.

    The constituency is composed of Jatrabari and a portion of Shyampur.

    According to the initial results, Awlad Hossain received 24,775 votes while his nearest rival Khanam received 22,577.

