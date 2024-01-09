HC suspends results of Dhaka-4 race, orders probe into irregularities

The High Court has suspended the results of the Dhaka-4 parliamentary race.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah made the decision based on a petition by Awami League candidate Sanjida Khanam on Tuesday.

The initial results for the election show that independent candidate Awlad Hossain beat Khanam by 2,198 votes.

Senior lawyer Motahar Hossain Saju and lawyer Shah Manzurul Haque represented the petitioners at the hearing.