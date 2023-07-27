Violence like attack on Hero Alom has no place in democratic process: US

The United States has restated its stance regarding the assault on Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-poll.

The country's embassy in Dhaka responded after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the heads of 12 embassies and the European Union mission on Wednesday after they issued a joint statement condemning the attack.

"Such violence has no place in the democratic process," Bryan Schiller, the embassy spokesman, said in a statement.