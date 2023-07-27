    বাংলা

    Violence like attack on Hero Alom has no place in democratic process: US

    The country's embassy in Dhaka responded after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the heads of 13 foreign missions in Dhaka

    Published : 26 July 2023, 07:35 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 07:35 PM

    The United States has restated its stance regarding the assault on Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-poll.

    The country's embassy in Dhaka responded after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the heads of 12 embassies and the European Union mission on Wednesday after they issued a joint statement condemning the attack.

    "Such violence has no place in the democratic process," Bryan Schiller, the embassy spokesman, said in a statement.

    Highlighting the context in which the joint statement was made, Bryan said, “As we have said many times, we support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful elections.

    "To that end, we joined with other foreign missions to condemn the violence against Hero Alam and to call for a full investigation and bringing the perpetrators to account."

    He also mentioned in the statement that they were aware of certain people being arrested in connection with the attack.

