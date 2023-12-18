Candidates kick off election campaign after allotment of symbols

The stage is set for the general election with the completion of scrutiny of all nominations and the settling of appeals. Candidates will officially begin their campaigns on Monday after the allotment of symbols by returning officers.

Candidates will have to wind down their campaigns by 8 am on Jan 5. Until then, they will tirelessly seek votes door-to-door, and fire up the nation with election rallies, gatherings, and processions.

Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam revealed that a total of 1,896 candidates, those running under political parties and as independents, are in the fray this time.

Among them, approximately 350 are independent candidates, while the rest are affiliated with political parties. Of the 44 registered parties, 28 will contest the elections, while 15, including the BNP, have chosen not to participate.

Jahangir said that the allotment of symbols began at 9:30 am on Monday at the offices of returning officers of all constituencies. The event will continue until 4 pm.

"After receiving the symbols, candidates can start their campaigns. The only condition is that the contenders must adhere to the code of conduct."