Candidates kick off election campaign after allotment of symbols

The stage is set for the general election with the completion of scrutiny of all nominations and the settling of appeals. Candidates will officially begin their campaigns on Monday after the allotment of symbols by returning officers.
Candidates will have to wind down their campaigns by 8 am on Jan 5. Until then, they will tirelessly seek votes door-to-door, and fire up the nation with election rallies, gatherings, and processions.
Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam revealed that a total of 1,896 candidates, those running under political parties and as independents, are in the fray this time.
Among them, approximately 350 are independent candidates, while the rest are affiliated with political parties. Of the 44 registered parties, 28 will contest the elections, while 15, including the BNP, have chosen not to participate.
Jahangir said that the allotment of symbols began at 9:30 am on Monday at the offices of returning officers of all constituencies. The event will continue until 4 pm.
"After receiving the symbols, candidates can start their campaigns. The only condition is that the contenders must adhere to the code of conduct."
After the allocation of symbols, candidates must conclude their campaigns 48 hours before the vote. This means that candidates have exactly 18 days for campaigning.
The 12th general election is scheduled to take place on Jan 7, from 8 am to 4 pm. Voting will be conducted using transparent ballot boxes and ballot papers. Voters will cast their votes without any interruption.
Failure to comply with the code of conduct can result in severe penalties for candidates or their supporters, including imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of up to Tk 50,000, or both.
There is also a provision to cancel the candidature and fine the registered party up to Tk 50,000 in case of irregularities.
EC officials said that campaign workers have the liberty to use the party symbol and images of the candidate and the party chief in their posters. However, the photo of the alliance leader cannot be used in any way. Independent candidates can use their own photo and symbol. They cannot use the image of any party chief.
Alongside adhering to the code of conduct, candidates must also comply with other regulations regarding campaigning, poster printing, and other election-related activities.