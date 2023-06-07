Awami League leader Amu backtracks on comments about talks with BNP

Veteran Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu has rowed back on his comments about UN-mediated talks with the BNP, saying he has not invited anyone to discussions.
“A conspiracy about the election is unfolding. There is no scope of calling someone to talks,” he said at a Six-Point Programme Day discussion attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Wednesday.
At a rally on Tuesday, Amu said: “We’re prepared to sit with you [BNP] for the sake of continuing democracy. Sheikh Hasina has said the door to discussions is open. She has said she is ready to hold free and fair elections by whatever means.”
Amu said the Awami League was also open to hold discussions like the ones during the visit by UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco before the 2014 polls.
“Let the UN send a representative again if necessary. We want to hold talks with the BNP and find out the differences. We want to find out the hurdles to holding free and fair electrons, and overcome them. This issue can be settled through discussions, nothing else.”
Taranco held meetings with both sides in 2013, but the BNP boycotted the elections the next year. The party joined the 2018 elections, but lost, alleging widespread irregularities.
The opposition party is in a standoff with the Awami League over who will be in power during the election.
The BNP has launched a movement demanding the resignation of the government and the installation of a neutral caretaker administration before the polls.
The ruling party has rejected the demand, saying unelected governments will never be allowed in Bangladesh again.
Amid growing concerns over possible violence during the election, Amu’s comments about talks with the BNP stirred a huge debate in Bangladesh’s political arena.
On Wednesday, Amu said the BNP can be asked to contest in the next election, but it cannot be invited to discussions for other agendas.
“We proved in the discussions with Taranco that a constitutional vacuum would be created if the elections were not held, which is not desirable for any country.”
“The elections were held, through which the Sheikh Hasina government retained power and took the country forward. The country has now emerged as a developing nation,” Amu said.
“Everyone must participate in elections and let the people decide who will get power. Someone can be asked to take that test, but not to join talks.”
Earlier in the day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the ruling party had not yet taken any decision on holding discussions with the BNP.
He added the Awami League would resolve its issues on its own if necessary.