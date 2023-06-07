Awami League leader Amu backtracks on comments about talks with BNP

Amu said the Awami League was also open to hold discussions like the ones during the visit by UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco before the 2014 polls.

“Let the UN send a representative again if necessary. We want to hold talks with the BNP and find out the differences. We want to find out the hurdles to holding free and fair electrons, and overcome them. This issue can be settled through discussions, nothing else.”

Taranco held meetings with both sides in 2013, but the BNP boycotted the elections the next year. The party joined the 2018 elections, but lost, alleging widespread irregularities.

The opposition party is in a standoff with the Awami League over who will be in power during the election.

The BNP has launched a movement demanding the resignation of the government and the installation of a neutral caretaker administration before the polls.

The ruling party has rejected the demand, saying unelected governments will never be allowed in Bangladesh again.

Amid growing concerns over possible violence during the election, Amu’s comments about talks with the BNP stirred a huge debate in Bangladesh’s political arena.