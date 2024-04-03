Amir Hamza among 5 indicted for instigating militancy

Besides Amir Hamza, the other suspects indicted were Mehedi Hasan, Waliunnabi Sabuj, md Kader Kibria Sagar and M Zubayer Ahmed.

Police, however, recommended the acquittals of Md Asaduzzaman Asad, Tasnimul Karim Rizvi, and Abdullah Al Amin as they were not found to be involved despite being named in the case.

Amir Hamza confessed during an interrogation that he had instigated the public to ‘adopt seditious activities’ while delivering religious sermons, the case documents. He also worked to ‘disrupt’ public security and instigated people to take part in ‘Jihad’.

Another suspect Zubayer Ahmed “accepted membership of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, supported their ideology, drafted plans for sabotage and tried to implement those plans,” the case documents said.

Sub Inspector Md Moklesur Rahman of the counter-terrorism unit filed the case on Oct 24, 2020.

A group of people gathered near the Gabtali Inter-district Bus Terminal for a secret meeting, the case dossier said. A team from the counter-terror unit raided the location based on a tip. Most of those gathered managed to flee, but one of them was apprehended.