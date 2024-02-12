AL’s Quader hints at increase in size of new cabinet

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has hinted at an increase in the size of the newly formed cabinet after the election of parliamentary seats reserved for women.
Cabinet members may be appointed to lead the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs if the cabinet size increases, he said.
Those elected from reserved women's seats could take on the positions, the minister told journalists after a meeting with Russian envoy to Dhaka Alexander V Mantytskiy at the Secretariat on Monday.
The Awami League formed a government for a fourth straight term after securing an absolute majority in parliament in the general elections on Jan 7. A 37-member cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was sworn in on Jan 11. The new cabinet has 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.
Regarding rumours over an increase in the cabinet’s size, Quader said, “The prime minister will answer this. But new faces could appear in some places like the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs from time to time.”
“I think new ministers will join the cabinet after the election in reserved seats for women. Women can also take charge. The prime minister will decide the matter.”