AL’s Quader hints at increase in size of new cabinet

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has hinted at an increase in the size of the newly formed cabinet after the election of parliamentary seats reserved for women.

Cabinet members may be appointed to lead the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs if the cabinet size increases, he said.

Those elected from reserved women's seats could take on the positions, the minister told journalists after a meeting with Russian envoy to Dhaka Alexander V Mantytskiy at the Secretariat on Monday.