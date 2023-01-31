Support for New Zealand's Labour Party jumps after Hipkins replaces Ardern

Support for New Zealand's Labour Party has jumped to its highest level in almost a year after Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Two polls taken following Hipkins confirmation as leader by Newshub-Reid Research and 1News Kantar and published late on Monday saw the party's popularity jump more than 5 basis points to 38%. National is sitting at 37%, and is behind in Labour for the first time since early 2022.

Ardern, whose progressive policies, empathy and leadership during several crises had earned her a global profile, had faced mounting political headwinds at home in recent months. A backlash over COVID-19 restrictions, a worsening housing crisis, rising living costs, and growing concerns about crime had seen support for her government plummet.

Hipkins, a close ally of Ardern's, has in his first week in office worked to distance himself from the Ardern government and announced he plans to reprioritise and refine government policies.