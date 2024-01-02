25 million young voters may determine results and turnout of Bangladesh general election

Nearly 15 million are first-time voters among a total of around 120 million electorates on top of 10 million others who are also youths.

The ruling Awami League is seeing these 25 million young voters as one of the key factors for a satisfactory turnout amid the BNP’s boycott of the general election.

“Our main target is the young voters who are casting ballots for the first time,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after the announcement of the schedule by the Election Commission.

The party’s manifesto announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also emphasises job-oriented education and employment for the youth.

Analysts also believe the presence, or absence, of youths will impact the voter turnout.

“It’ll be a factor if new voters cast their ballots. It’ll also be a factor if they don’t,” said Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive of election observer Brotee.

The young voters said fears of violence and troubles in Electronic Voting Machines kept many of them away from the polling station in the 2018 election.

But there will be no mechanical problems this time as the voting will be held through paper ballots.

In most seats, the main rival of the Awami League’s formal candidates are party rebels fighting as independents amid the BNP’s boycott.

Although the BNP and its allies have called for a boycott, some young voters say they will cast their ballots if they get a proper voting environment.