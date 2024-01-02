25 million young voters may determine results and turnout of Bangladesh general election

Nearly 15 million are first-time voters among a total of around 120 million electorates on top of 10 million others who are also youths.
The ruling Awami League is seeing these 25 million young voters as one of the key factors for a satisfactory turnout amid the BNP’s boycott of the general election.
“Our main target is the young voters who are casting ballots for the first time,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after the announcement of the schedule by the Election Commission.
The party’s manifesto announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also emphasises job-oriented education and employment for the youth.
Analysts also believe the presence, or absence, of youths will impact the voter turnout.
“It’ll be a factor if new voters cast their ballots. It’ll also be a factor if they don’t,” said Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive of election observer Brotee.
The young voters said fears of violence and troubles in Electronic Voting Machines kept many of them away from the polling station in the 2018 election.
But there will be no mechanical problems this time as the voting will be held through paper ballots.
In most seats, the main rival of the Awami League’s formal candidates are party rebels fighting as independents amid the BNP’s boycott.
Although the BNP and its allies have called for a boycott, some young voters say they will cast their ballots if they get a proper voting environment.
WHAT YOUNG VOTERS SAY
Tasnim Jahan Arpita, a Dhaka University student from Chattogram, said she had lost interest in voting in 2018 after facing trouble with the EVM.
“I travelled back to Chattogram to cast my vote. I went to the polling station on the voting day with great interest, but my fingerprint didn’t match. So, like many others, I couldn’t vote.”
She expects to vote for the candidate of her choice this time.
Rezaul Karim, a student of Government Titumir College in Dhaka, could not vote in 2018 because of fear of violence.
“The last time there was a gunfight at the polling station. Many didn’t vote at that time. If the election is free and fair this time, I’ll get the experience of voting.”
Abdullah, who gave a single name, said he is happy to be a first time voter now.
He said he would travel to his home village from Cumilla for the election. “Voting is everyone’s right. I want to practise this right properly.”
Abdullah will vote for a candidate who works for the people and will continue to do so.
“I hope the 12th parliamentary polls will be free and fair. The government to be formed after the election will work to build a developed Sonar Bangla of Bangabandhu.”
Kazi Samia Rahman of Jahangirnagar University will also vote for the first time and she hopes she will be able to cast her ballot.
“I want to vote and practise my democratic right. I don’t want someone else to cast my vote,” she said, expressing fear of irregularities.
She thinks Bangladesh has achieved sufficient infrastructure development and the new government needs to focus on ensuring food, housing and medicare for all.
Sumaiya Farhana Islam of Dhaka University is also worried about the fairness of the polls.
“Does anything depend on my vote? I don’t know if the election will be fair. I’m still concerned.”
Sadequr Rahman, a student of Cumilla University, shared similar concerns.
“The political situation has worsened. And the BNP is not contesting the polls. So, I’m not sure if I’ll vote.
“And I won’t be surprised if I see that my vote was already cast by someone else. But still, I'm fascinated about voting for the first time.”
WHAT ANALYSTS SAY
Sharmeen Murshid of Brotee said new voters are always significant, but it is still uncertain if they will cast their ballots this time.
“Maybe those who will cast their vote are only supporters of a candidate.”
She said the election environment has not been good since the beginning. “And now it has become more complex, as they [Awami League leaders] have started quarrelling. I’m not sure where these disputes will lead us to.”
“But it’s clear that the situation is going to be violent. Ruling party and independent candidates are fighting.
Professor Shantanu Majumder of Dhaka University’s political science department thinks the scale of violence this time has been lower than before.
He also fears religious minorities may be threatened at some places. “It’ll worsen the situation.”
“I don’t think violence will keep people away from voting. The staunch supporters of the BNP may not cast their ballots,” he said.
“But the BNP supporters among the general public may vote for the candidates who will seek vote in person.”
He still thinks the Election Commission should be alert because the situation may deteriorate anytime.
For new voters, megaprojects, such as Dhaka Metro Rail, Elevated Expressway and Karnaphuli Tunnel, have created a positive vibe.
“But I don’t see the enthusiasm about voting for the pro-Liberation War force, like I saw in 2008.”
[Writing in English by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]