EC schedules Upazila polls for Chattogram, Sylhet divisions

The Election Commission has set the dates for polls to 137 Upazila councils in the Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions.

In the first phase, 45 councils will go to the polls on May 4. Subsequently, 44 councils will conduct their elections in the second phase on May 11, followed by 34 councils in the third phase on May 18. The remaining 25 councils will hold theirs in the fourth and final phase on May 25.

The EC had previously announced the schedule for polls in 344 Upazilas in the Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions on Wednesday.