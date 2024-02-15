EC schedules Upazila polls for Chattogram, Sylhet divisions

The Election Commission has set the dates for polls to 137 Upazila councils in the Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions.
In the first phase, 45 councils will go to the polls on May 4. Subsequently, 44 councils will conduct their elections in the second phase on May 11, followed by 34 councils in the third phase on May 18. The remaining 25 councils will hold theirs in the fourth and final phase on May 25.
The EC had previously announced the schedule for polls in 344 Upazilas in the Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions on Wednesday.
The schedule includes the schedule for 481 of the 495 Upazilas suitable for polls.
EC officials say 153 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of the 6th Upazila council elections, 165 in the second phase, 111 in the third phase, and 52 in the fourth phase. The dates for the remaining 12 Upazila councils will be scheduled once their terms end.
According to the law, the term of an Upazila council begins from the date of the first meeting. The elected council then serves a term of five years. An election must be held in the 180 days before the term ends.