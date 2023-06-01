Will FY24 budget ease public sufferings? Political parties are divided in their opinion

The polarisation in Bangladesh’s politics is starkly evident once more, with the two main camps diametrically opposite in their views over whether the budget for 2023-24 will reduce people’s sufferings.

The ruling Awami League and its allies think the budget is people and development-friendly.

But the BNP and other opposition parties say it will only worsen people’s struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

“This budget will help Bangladesh turn around from the crisis. We hope it’ll keep prices within the reach of the people,” Awami League General Secretary Obaaidul Quader said.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member of the party, said the budget especially focuses on efforts to bring forward the low-income people.