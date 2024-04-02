Satkhira Medical College closed after clashes between Bangladesh Chhatra League factions

Satkhira Medical College has been closed indefinitely after clashes between rival factions of ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League over control of the campus.
The authorities also ordered the students to vacate the residential halls on Tuesday afternoon, said Hall Super and Information Officer Professor Nasir Uddin Gazi.
The medical college suspended the internship of BCL activist Abdul Muhit for two months on Mar 27 for leading outsiders into the campus and carrying out acts of vandalism on the eve of the Jan 7 general election.
But BCL named Muhit president of the medical college unit and made Tanvir Ahmed general secretary on Mar 29.
Their rivals rejected the new committee and declared its members persona non grata.
The two groups gathered on the campus on Monday and then clashed.
Nasir said the authorities ordered the students to leave the halls out of fear of more clashes.
Student SM Raihan Kabir alleged members of the new committee beat him up and broke his fingers.
Muhit and Tanvir did not take phone calls for comments.