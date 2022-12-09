BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas 'detained', say families. Police 'unaware'

BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas were arrested at their homes in the middle of the night, according to their families.

The wives of the party's secretary general and standing committee member say they were taken away by plain-clothes officers around 3 am on Friday.

But the police are yet to issue any statement on the matter. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said, "I am not aware of this. I can't talk about anything that is outside my knowledge.”

Additional Police Commissioner Hafiz Akhtar echoed Faruq.