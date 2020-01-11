Atiqul seeks to continue his work if re-elected Dhaka North mayor
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2020 03:55 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 03:55 AM BdST
Atiqul Islam wants to continue the work he stared during his nine months in office if re-elected as Dhaka North City Corporation mayor.
Like his predecessor late Annisul Huq, businessman Atiqul became mayor just after joining politics. Both had worked as chief of garment exporters’ body BGMEA.
Atiqul believes the short experience has made him ready for the job as Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina also put trust in him.
In an interview with bdnews24.com before kicking off his formal campaign on Friday, Atiqul spoke about his experiences as mayor, his plans if he is re-elected, and hopes for a victory.
He said he realised the differences between running BGMEA and city corporation in the nine months.
“Whatever I had ordered had been done at BGMEA, but it takes times for a job to be done in a semi-government organisation,” he said.
He thinks the city corporation needs to become more dynamic by putting an end to bureaucratic red tapes. Coordination with other agencies is also a must, he says.
He hopes the voters will give him the mandate again after seeing his work.
