    'Abscesses' must be surgically removed from BCL, says Quader

    He calls for the permanent removal of bad actors to safeguard the organisation's reputation

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 March 2023, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 22 March 2023, 03:39 PM

    Awami League leader Obaidul Quader says those who commit crimes in the name of the ruling party's student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are 'abscesses' who must be purged from the organisation.

    "No one who's involved in misdeeds should be made a leader. Abscesses should be surgically removed from the Chhatra League," he said at a BCL event marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 103rd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

    As a former president of the organisation, Quader says he felt "ashamed" by the actions of these rogue elements and called for those with an unscrupulous mindset to be shunned.

    “Many have gone out of control. They have to be reined in. They can't be given any leeway. We want to build a smart workforce in a Smart Bangladesh, combining integrity and talent.”

    While miscreants are often expelled, they are allowed back into the organisation after some time, according to him. Quader suggested the permanent removal of bad actors.

    "Not only should they face organisational action, but also administrative action should be taken against them. They should be sent to jail. The rotten apples should be removed. Ordinary students will be attracted to the organisation if scrupulous boys and girls represent it."

    Quader called for consolidating the current partial committee into a full one. "We have a lot of hope for the current BCL committee. The prime minister chose its leaders after careful consideration."

    "Don't let us down. We believe that the light of hope will shine again."

