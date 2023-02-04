Takeaways for EC from by-elections to BNP’s seats before civic and parliamentary polls

The credibility of the incumbent Election Commission or EC has taken a hit with a low turnout in Wednesday's by-elections to six parliamentary constituencies.

Apart from the re-election of a former BNP MP, the disappearance of another former leader of the party and the performance of social media star Ashraful Hossen Alom aka Hero Alom as a candidate, the by-elections failed to draw attention.

The Election Commission admitted the BNP staying away from the by-elections to the seats it had relinquished affected the turnout greatly.

The fact that the MPs elected through these by-elections will be in parliament for less than a year until the next general election is another reason behind the voter apathy, the commission believes.