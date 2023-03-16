Charles' mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new king

British pottery makers are continuing a tradition going back centuries by producing tens of thousands of commemorative mugs, plates and teapots to mark the upcoming coronation of King Charles.

Charles will be the first British monarch to be crowned for seven decades following the record-breaking reign of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Workers at the Emma Bridgewater ceramics factory in Stoke-on-Trent, a city in central England famed for its pottery, are already busy producing swathes of handmade and decorated ceramics for the occasion.

"We're very excited, we've programmed in more than 100,000 units," Steve Beeston, the head of production, told Reuters. "The demand has been exceptional."