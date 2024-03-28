Former US Senator Joe Lieberman dies at 82

Former US senator and Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman died on Wednesday at age 82 in New York City after suffering complications from a fall, his family said.

"His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed," the statement said. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

Lieberman was the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee in the 2000 election, which was won by Republican George W Bush over Democrat Al Gore. Lieberman was the first Jewish candidate on a major party presidential ticket in the US.

He failed in a bid for the 2004 Democratic presidential nomination, hurt by his support for the Iraq War.