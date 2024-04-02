Eight die as car carrying suspected migrants falls into Albanian ravine

Eight people died in southern Albania on Tuesday when a car carrying suspected migrants swerved off a mountain road into a ravine, police said.

The car fell on the rocky bank of the fast-flowing Vjosa River below a road that police say is frequently used by migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross the Balkan country, police official Ardian Cipa told Reuters.

"The driver is from north Albania, we are trying to identify him," Cipa said. "We believe the others are illegal migrants."