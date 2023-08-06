Poet Mohammad Rafiq dies at 80

Poet Mohammad Rafiq, a winner of the Ekushey Padak, has died at the age of 80 after falling ill during a trip to his home village in Bagerhat.

Writer Prashanta Mridha confirmed the news of Rafiq’s death on Sunday night, citing the poet’s son.

Prashanta’s wife Farjana Siddika, head of Bangla department at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said Rafiq travelled to Bagerhat with his son three days ago.