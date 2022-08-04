Harassed Principal Swapan garlanded with flowers on return to Narail college

Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail, has returned to his campus one and a half months after his humiliation over flimsy allegations of blasphemy.
Photos and videos of him being paraded with a garland of shoes around his neck went viral and drew widespread condemnation.
Upon his return on Wednesday, he was garlanded with flowers.
Apart from the local public representatives, police, National University officials and college governing body members welcomed him.
The incident took place in the wake of a post on Facebook by a Hindu student who had shared a photo of Indian BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been criticised for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
According to locals, some Muslim students asked the Hindu student to delete the post after he had gone to college.
Tension mounted when rumours spread that Swapan took the Hindu student's side. Angry Muslim locals and students set the motorcycles of the principal and two teachers on fire. The mob also clashed with the police.
The college was declared closed on that day. On Jul 24 the college started with the commencement of teaching in the second year of higher secondary.
Swapan had not been staying at home since the incident.
“It feels great to join the college after a long time. I want to forget the unexpected incident that happened to me. With the cooperation of all, I will continue my work at the college from now on," he said upon return.
“I am grateful to all those who stood by me in my tough time.”
Police started a case on Jun 25 and arrested nine suspects amid nationwide protests and condemnation. Four of them are students of the college.
The Hindu student who shared the photo of Nupur Sharma on Facebook was also arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments.