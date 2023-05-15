Actor Farooque dies at 75

Actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by the stage name Farooque, has died after suffering from multiple health complications for the last few years.

Farooque breathed his last at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore at 10 am local time on Monday, his son Roshan Hossain Pathan Sharat said. Farooque was 75.

He was in hospital care for more than a year and a half due to an infection in his blood.