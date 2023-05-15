    বাংলা

    Actor Farooque dies at 75

    Farooque played the versatile roles of actor, producer, and director in the Bangladesh film industry for more than three decades

    Glitz Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 May 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 05:08 AM

    Actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by the stage name Farooque, has died after suffering from multiple health complications for the last few years.

    Farooque breathed his last at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore at 10 am local time on Monday, his son Roshan Hossain Pathan Sharat said. Farooque was 75.

    He was in hospital care for more than a year and a half due to an infection in his blood.

    The mortal remains of the departed actor will be flown home after completing the formalities in the hospital, Sharat said.

    Farooque played the versatile roles of actor, producer, and director in the Bangladesh film industry for more than three decades from the black-and-white era of the post-liberation period to the present day. He won the Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat in the 2018 election as an Awami League candidate.

    As part of his regular health screening, Farooque went to Singapore in March 2021. It was then he got diagnosed with a blood infection.

