'The Crown' leads nominations for BAFTA Television awards

The final season of Netflix royal drama "The Crown" led nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards on Wednesday, with a scene from former footballer David Beckham's docuseries also up for a prize.

"The Crown", which dramatises the political and personal events that shaped the reign of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, has eight nods at the annual British television industry awards, including four in the acting categories.

Dominic West, who plays then-Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the late Princess Diana, are among the cast members nominated.

"Demon 79", the final episode of season six of the anthology series "Black Mirror", has seven nominations, including in the leading actress category for Anjana Vasan. She plays a shop assistant who has to commit three murders to stop the world ending.