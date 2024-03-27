Yunus 'misleading' public with UNESCO award claim: minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury has accused Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of misleading the public by 'inaccurately' claiming to have received an award from UNESCO.

On Mar 17, a post on Yunus's verified Facebook page announced that he had been honoured with the 'Tree of Life' award from UNESCO.

However, Mohibul clarified that the confusion arises from Yunus passing off the award given by Israeli sculptor Hedva Ser, a UNESCO goodwill ambassador, as if it were directly awarded by UNESCO itself.