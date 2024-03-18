Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visits Dhaka

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has arrived in Dhaka on a four-day official visit as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) goodwill ambassador.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud welcomed the princess at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

She was accompanied by Joah Forsell, minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade of Sweden, and Ms Ulrika Modeer, UN assistant secretary-general and UNDP director of the Bureau of External Relations and Advocacy.