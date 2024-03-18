    বাংলা

    Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visits Dhaka

    During her visit, the crown princess is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 March 2024, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 08:14 AM

    Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has arrived in Dhaka on a four-day official visit as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) goodwill ambassador.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud welcomed the princess at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

    She was accompanied by Joah Forsell, minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade of Sweden, and Ms Ulrika Modeer, UN assistant secretary-general and UNDP director of the Bureau of External Relations and Advocacy.

    During her visit, the crown princess is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and attend an iftar gathering hosted by her.

    She is scheduled to visit different development projects implemented by the government and the UNDP in Cox’s Bazar, Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram, and Noakhali. She will also visit the Rohingya settlement in Bhasan Char.

    The Swedish Embassy in Dhaka said the visit was the second one for the crown princess, who visited Bangladesh nearly two decades ago in 2005.

    Crown Princess Victoria has been working as a UNDP SDG goodwill ambassador since Oct 17, 2023.

