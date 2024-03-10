    বাংলা

    Ihsanul Karim, Press Secretary to Prime Minister Hasina, is dead at 73

    A renowned journalist for more than four decades, Ihsanul worked as the managing director and chief editor of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

    Published : 10 March 2024, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 03:10 PM

    Ihsanul Karim, the long-time press secretary to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness.

    He breathed his last at 8:10pm on Sunday at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital, according to his family.

    Ihsanul, a distinguished journalist with a career spanning over 40 years, was born on Jan 5, 1951, in Kushtia.

    He graduated from Dhaka University and did his post graduation at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

    Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary in 2015 for a year. His contract was extended by three years in 2016 and a further three years in 2019.

    Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary, and managing director and chief editor of the government-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS.

    He is survived by his wife Shireen Karim, a son and a daughter.

    BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com Ihsanul had been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital with breathing problems, heart disease, high blood pressure and other old-age complications. He was admitted to BSMMU last week.

    Hasina sent her condolences to the bereaving family in a message and prayed for the departed soul.

    She noted he had worked as her press secretary with honesty, skills, and sincerity.

    “The mass media of Bangladesh has lost a cherished colleague, and I have lost a trusted associate.”

