Ihsanul Karim, Press Secretary to Prime Minister Hasina, is dead at 73

Ihsanul, a distinguished journalist with a career spanning over 40 years, was born on Jan 5, 1951, in Kushtia.

He graduated from Dhaka University and did his post graduation at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary in 2015 for a year. His contract was extended by three years in 2016 and a further three years in 2019.

Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary, and managing director and chief editor of the government-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS.

He is survived by his wife Shireen Karim, a son and a daughter.