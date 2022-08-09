Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash

Hollywood actress Anne Heche remained hospitalised in critical condition, comatose and connected to a breathing machine on Monday, four days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery Los Angeles car crash, a spokesperson for the performer said.

Heche, 53, has been hospitalised since shortly after the compact car she was driving sped out of control in a Westside neighbourhood of Los Angeles late Friday morning, plowed into a house and burst into flames, according to police.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the impact set the dwelling ablaze, requiring a response by dozens of firefighters.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said on Monday the cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.