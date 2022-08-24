Former election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar dies at 80

Former election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar died at the age of 80, after a long battle with cancer and other diseases, his family said.

The former bureaucrat and poet died on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka.

“His physical condition deteriorated in the morning. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died around 1 pm,” said his daughter Ireen Mahbub.

Talukdar left his wife and three children behind.

A funeral prayer session will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan.

Talukdar, a writer in Bengali Literature, wrote 44 books, mainly on poetry and fiction. He was awarded the Bangla Academy Prize in 2012.