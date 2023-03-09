    বাংলা

    Brazil's Lula says judiciary should force businesses to pay equal salaries

    In an event marking International Women's Day, Lula also presented a bill to promote wage equality between women and men, among other measures directed toward women

    Reuters
    Published : 9 March 2023, 07:05 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2023, 07:05 AM

    The Brazilian judiciary should work on compelling businesses to pay equal wages for men and women in the same roles, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday.

    In an event marking International Women's Day, Lula also presented a bill to promote wage equality between women and men, among other measures directed toward women.

    The president said the bill, which needs to be submitted to congress for approval, would make paying equal wages mandatory, "so that... no one will earn less just because they are a woman."

    "Whoever works in the same post, with the same abilities, has the right to earn the same salary," Lula added.

    In a later Twitter post, Lula said the bill also includes measures encouraging greater wage transparency.

    Companies that fail to comply with the law will be subject to a fine 10 times the highest monthly salary the company pays, according to planning and budget minister Simone Tebet.

    Tebet added that the bill also allows judges to rule wage differences on basis of gender be immediately rectified when proven.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, December 6, 2022.
    Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: royal titles for Prince Harry's kids
    The interest in Harry's children's titles comes after his relationship with his father, King Charles, hit rock bottom following his tell-all memoir earlier this year
    Pope Francis gives thumbs up as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, May 18, 2022.
    Pope Francis: His 10 years in numbers
    He has created about 900 new saints, including his predecessors John XXIII, John Paul II and Paul IV
    Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China Jul 9, 2020.
    Longtime acolyte Li set to be China's next premier
    Leadership watchers say Li's closeness to Xi is both a strength and a vulnerability: while he has Xi's trust, he is beholden to his long-time patron
    Georgina Beyer, the world's first transsexual mayor and a Labour member of parliament in New Zealand, speaks during a conference in New Delhi Sept 26, 2006.
    Beyer, world's first openly transgender MP, dies
    A former sex worker, actor and drag queen, Beyer was elected to New Zealand’s national parliament in 1999 after several years as mayor of Carterton

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher