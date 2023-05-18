Paparazzi chase over Harry and Meghan polarises public

However, while the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the incident, its response made it sound less serious. Newspapers reported that one celebrity news agency involved had accused their security detail of themselves behaving in a manner "that could be perceived as reckless".

'CAT-AND-MOUSE GAME'

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, who briefly had the couple and Meghan's mother in his cab as they tried to outwit the photographers, told Reuters they looked scared but did not think there would be an accident.

That has provoked accusations from the couple's critics, especially on social media, that they had milked the incident for their own ends.

"The first statement was laced with the sort of hyperbole we have come to expect from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when alleging media intrusion into their lives," columnist Camilla Tominey wrote in Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Right-wing former politician and broadcaster Nigel Farage was withering on Twitter: "NYPD do not know about 'near catastrophic' crash. Harry and Meghan are frauds."

The royal family, as is customary, have stayed silent on the incident, but outside Buckingham Palace as across Britain, the public view was mixed.

"I can't believe a two-hour car chase in New York. So I would doubt the veracity of Prince Harry's statement," said retired lawyer Nick Williams.

Others were sympathetic. "I've always loved them, so I feel for them," said legal administrator Paris Smith.