    বাংলা

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hits out at 'hateful' abuse during pregnancies

    The Britain's Duchess of Sussex criticises the toxicity and lack of humanity on the internet and in parts of the media at an event in Texas

    Reuters
    Published : 9 March 2024, 10:55 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 10:55 AM

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has said she was targeted with "hateful" online abuse during her two pregnancies, criticising the toxicity and lack of humanity on the internet and in parts of the media.

    Meghan married King Charles' second son Harry in 2018, and the couple have two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

    "The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn," Meghan said at an event at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

    "You just think about that and really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful ... In the digital space and in certain sectors of the media, we have forgotten about our humanity, and that has got to change."

    Harry and Meghan have spoken out over the difficulties that have come with being part of the British royal family, especially after they quit royal duties and moved to California - a decision Harry said he took to protect his own family.

    Meghan's appearance comes during a difficult time for the royal family, after Charles was diagnosed with cancer and as Kate, the wife of Harry's older brother William, recovers from surgery.

    Harry has said his father's cancer diagnosis could help bring the family closer together again.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ottawa Police Service officers surround a home after four children and two adults were found dead inside a neighbouring house in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ontario, Canada Mar 7, 2024.
    6 Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canada
    The father of the family was also wounded in the attack and is in hospital
    National Sweets Fair
    National Sweets Fair
    The National Sweets Fair is being held at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy premises to introduce visitors to the country’s wide variety of sweets. The fair features famous regional sweets from across ...
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Harry Brook in action
    Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India
    England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a Test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad
    Palestinian Bahaa Abu Ras who was used as a human shield by Israeli troops during a raid, shows a video of the incident on his mobile in Dura near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
    Palestinian says Israeli soldiers used him as human shield in West Bank
    The Israeli military have not made any comments regarding the incident

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman