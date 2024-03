Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hits out at 'hateful' abuse during pregnancies

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has said she was targeted with "hateful" online abuse during her two pregnancies, criticising the toxicity and lack of humanity on the internet and in parts of the media.

Meghan married King Charles' second son Harry in 2018, and the couple have two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

"The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn," Meghan said at an event at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.