    Clinical Bangladesh level T20 series against Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win

    Captain Shanto finishes the chase in style, hitting a six also to earn his half-century

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 04:15 PM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 04:15 PM

    Bangladesh have crushed Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International by eight wickets to level the home series 1-1.

    Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (53 off 38) finished the chase of 166 for a victory in style with 11 balls in hand, hitting a six over deep backward square leg to earn his half-century and take his side to 170 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

    Shanto, who smashed four boundaries and two sixes, was supported by Towhid Hridoy (32 off 25) after openers Litton Das (36 off 24) and Soumya Sarkar (26 off 22) gave a strong foundation to the chase.

    Sri Lankan bowlers could not make any significant impact on Bangladesh in the hosts’ breezy chase. Matheesha Pathirana took both of the wickets to fall.

